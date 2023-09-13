Hindalco joins hands with Italy’s Metra to manufacture Vande Bharat rail coaches

Aluminium rolling and recycling company Hindalco Industries has signed a technology deal with Italy-based Metra SpA, which is into the production of structured and value-added aluminium extrusions. It said it will invest about Rs 2,000 crore and use Metra SpA’s tech expertise in making coaches for Vande Bharat and other trains.

In a regulatory filing, the Aditya Birla Group’s flagship metals company said the partnership aims to enable the production of large-size aluminium extrusion and fabrication technology for building high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India.

The tie-up will provide Hindalco the launching pad to drive the ambitious upgradation programme of Indian Railways, which runs the world's largest rail network, the company added.

In the railway sector, extruded aluminium plays a crucial role as it combines weight reduction and mechanical strength. Metra, a 60-year veteran in making aluminium extrusions for the transport sector, specialises in the fabrication and machining of railway extrusions. The Italian company can design and supply high-end sub-assemblies for the railways.

Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries, said: "We are pleased to join forces with Metra to introduce a new era of aluminium extrusions for passenger trains in India."

"This is in line with our capability building for aluminium in commercial vehicles, freight wagons, electric vehicles and passenger train applications. Our combined expertise will undoubtedly enhance the efficiency, durability and sustainable performance of these trains and set new benchmarks for the Indian rail industry," he added.

“Collaborating with Hindalco Industries presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our aluminium extrusion technology on a global stage,” Enrico Zampedri, the CEO of Metra SpA was quoted as saying in a press release.

The company further said: “Toughened high-grade aluminium alloy has emerged as the metal of choice the world over in the manufacture of high-speed railway coaches, enabling aesthetic designs and greater speeds because of their lighter weights. Suburban metro systems and high-speed intercity and long-haul rail traffic in Europe, China and Japan use aluminium railcars,” the company said.

While the upfront costs are marginally higher for aluminium railcars, the saving over the longer run including in rail infrastructure and carbon emissions, is significant.

“The use of aluminium significantly enhances energy efficiency thanks to reduced aerodynamic resistance, transmission loss and causes lower wear and tear to rolling stock,” it said.

The shares of Hindalco were trading at Rs 480.80, up by 0.7 per cent.

Also read: RR Kabel IPO opens today: Here's what brokerage firms suggest for the issue

Also read: Quant MF picked Adani Enterprises, Adani Power shares in August; these funds bought Jio Financial stocks