Hotel occupancy rises to 56-58% in October: HVS Anarock

The hotel industry saw an average occupancy rate of 56 per cent-58 per cent in October, which is the highest since Covid-19 struck the country in early 2020, the HVS-Anarock report for November 2021 said.

The ADR (average daily rate) and RevPAR (revenue per available room) stood at Rs 4,700-Rs 4,900, and Rs 2,632-Rs 2,842, the report said.

Across the country, Bengaluru saw occupancy change in percentage point at over 30, while New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai saw the occupancy change in percentage point at 25-30.

Chandigarh, Goa and Kochi saw occupancy change in percentage points at less than 25. "Domestic leisure, weddings and social events segments have been driving nationwide hotel occupancy, which is steadily approaching the 60 per cent mark," the report said.

Corporate travel and small to medium-sized meetings and events are also on the rise. Chandigarh and Goa remain the market leaders, with occupancy in Oct 2021 exceeding the pre-pandemic levels for the month, it said.

The report flags that average rates across hotels are improving in all the markets, with Goa leading the way with average rates surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the month.

The positive occupancy across hotels is in line with improving domestic air traffic in India, which increased by over 27 per cent in October compared to the previous month, as airlines were allowed to operate at full capacity.

