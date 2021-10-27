Huawei bags contract for world's largest energy storage project

China's Huawei Digital Power has bagged a contract to build what is claimed to be the world's largest energy storage project in Saudi Arabia.

The company has partnered with Chinese construction and engineering firm SEPCO111 to deliver the energy storage system as part of the Red Sea Project, which will comprise the integration of the storage system with a 400 MW PV plus 1,300 MWh battery energy storage solution (BESS) being developed by Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power.

Huawei and SEPCO111 will cooperate to help Saudi Arabia build a global clean energy and green economy centre.

"This 1300 MWh off-grid energy storage project is the largest of its kind in the world and represents a milestone in the global energy storage industry," Huawei said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Red Sea Project has been listed in the Saudi Vision 2030 as a key project. Its developer is ACWA Power, and the general contractor of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) is SEPCOIII.

The project would be sited in NEOM, a cross-border city in the Tabuk Province of Saudi Arabia.

"Located on the Red Sea coast, NEOM is also known as the city of the future, powered entirely by renewable energy. It will lead a new way of life and drive new economic growth, as resources such as oil are increasingly depleted," the stated read further.

"Huawei Digital Power is committed to integrating the digital information technology with PV and energy storage technologies to build a more efficient, stable, and safe smart string energy storage system using the string, intelligent, and modular designs, aiming to help PV become the main energy source and build a green and bright future," it added.