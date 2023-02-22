Human mind is the most...': Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy answers if AI will take over the world

NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys and currently the Chairman of Cataraman Ventures, expressed his take on popular chatbot ChatGPT and the rising insecurity because of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the 67th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) on Tuesday.

Murthy stressed that he believes AI will not replace human beings and will only make life comfortable for everyone.

“I think there is a mistaken belief that artificial intelligence will replace human beings, human beings will not allow artificial intelligence to replace them,” he said.

He added, “Everyone of these technologies has made the life of human beings more comfortable. Computers made our life more comfortable in certain areas. Artificial Intelligence has made our life more comfortable by becoming assistive.”

Murthy opines that humans “have the power of the mind” and “no computer can compete with that.”

He also referenced ‘Bridgital Nation: Solving Technology's People Problem’ a book written by N Chandrasekaran, the Chairperson of the Tata group.

“Chandra has written a book right, Bridgital Nation, that's about how you can use artificial intelligence in an assistive way. So, I think countries like India should use artificial intelligence,” he said.

He also explained that the advent of AI would increase the amount of ‘free time’ people would have, but he belives that people would use that time productivly.

“AI will lead to more and more free time for human beings but no human being will be satisfied with the free time. This is because human beings will start thinking of new things and they will become more and more busy,” the founder of Infosys said.

He also reminded how people were insecure of the advent of computers and mobile phones for same reasons. “Many thought at one point of time that all these computers will make us more free. It has not happened.”

“Mind is the most flexible instrument that ever exists in the world, in this planet. It also has higher and higher aspiration. So doesn't matter what technology you will invent. The human being, the human mind is always a step ahead and becomes the master of that technology,” he concluded.

