Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) plunged into another tense night on December 7 after three incoming flights received bomb threat emails, marking the second week in a row the airport has been targeted. The threat, sent to RGIA’s customer support ID, specifically named IndiGo’s flight 6E 7178 from Kannur, Lufthansa’s LH 752 from Frankfurt, and British Airways’ BA 277 from Heathrow.

According to airport sources, IndiGo’s Kannur–Hyderabad flight was the first to land safely at 10:50 pm on December 7. Lufthansa’s Frankfurt–Hyderabad service touched down around 2:00 am, followed by British Airways’ Heathrow–Hyderabad aircraft at 5:30 am on December 8.

Authorities immediately activated full security protocols for all three flights. Procedures included isolating the aircraft, screening passengers and baggage, deploying sniffer dogs, and positioning fire engines on standby as a precaution.

This incident follows a similar threat last week, when RGIA received bomb emails targeting three other flights, Emirates’ Dubai–Hyderabad service and IndiGo flights from Madina and Sharjah. During that alert, the Madina–Hyderabad aircraft was diverted to Ahmedabad.

Airport officials said all passengers on this week’s flights were safe and that response measures were executed as per established protocol. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the repeated threat emails.