'I felt ashamed...': Narayana Murthy on how an IIM-A episode shaped his leadership philosophy

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy recently shared a pivotal experience from his time at IIM-Ahmedabad, offering a glimpse into a moment that shaped his leadership style.

During his tenure as Chief Systems Programmer, Murthy found himself in a technical debate where a colleague used inappropriate language. Reflecting on the incident, Murthy said, "I felt ashamed and saddened by the incident."

Related Articles

That evening, their professor, who had witnessed the exchange, invited them to dinner and treated them warmly. Perplexed by the professor’s calm demeanor despite the confrontation, Murthy asked how he managed to overlook the behavior. The professor responded simply, "The lesson learned is more important than how it's communicated."

This moment taught Murthy to focus on the substance of a message rather than the manner in which it is delivered. He realized that in teamwork, it's crucial to separate the person from the lesson they impart—a principle that has helped him maintain strong relationships and make decisions that benefit the team as a whole.

Murthy shared these reflections while speaking at the Teach for India Leaders Week. During an event at Mount Everest School in Bengaluru, he addressed students, including a group of 12-year-olds.

When one student asked about following in his footsteps, Murthy responded, "I don’t want you to become like me. I want you to be much better than me." He encouraged the young audience to chart their own paths, stressing the importance of continuous learning, innovation, and creating new opportunities rather than merely imitating others.

Throughout the event, Murthy imparted several life lessons. He began by speaking about discipline—a value deeply instilled in him by his father. "My father taught me to manage time through a timetable, which played a crucial role in my securing fourth rank in the state SSLC exam," Murthy shared, explaining how this habit shaped his life and career.

Murthy also recounted a defining moment from his early career in Paris, where, as a young engineer, he accidentally erased an entire computer system's memory while testing a program. Faced with the potential collapse of the project, Murthy and his boss, Colin, worked tirelessly for 22 hours straight to restore the system. "Colin praised my dedication but never mentioned his own sacrifice. He taught me a critical leadership lesson: take full responsibility for failures and share the glory with your team," Murthy reflected, underscoring the importance of accountability in leadership.