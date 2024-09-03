'I don’t want you to become like me...': Why Narayana Murthy gave this advice to a 12-year-old

“I don’t want you to become like me,” Narayana Murthy told a 12-year-old who asked what it takes to be like the Infosys co-founder. “I want you to become better than me for the greater good of the nation,” he reportedly told an audience at the Teach for India Leaders Week.

Murthy was quoted in a Times of India report on the event as saying, "It's not about following in someone’s footsteps; it’s about creating your own path and making a difference."

During the event, Murthy shared life lessons with students, starting with the importance of discipline—a value instilled by his father that helped him excel academically. “My father taught me to manage time through a timetable, which played a crucial role in my securing fourth rank in the state SSLC exam,” Murthy explained, emphasizing how this habit shaped his life.

He also recounted a pivotal moment in Paris when, as a young engineer, he accidentally erased an entire computer system's memory while testing a program. Faced with the potential collapse of the project, Murthy's boss, Colin, immediately joined him, and together they worked for 22 hours straight to restore the system.

“Colin praised my dedication but never mentioned his own sacrifice. He taught me a critical leadership lesson: take full responsibility for failures and share the glory with your team,” Murthy said, reflecting on the experience.

Murthy spoke about the joy of giving, a lesson he learned from his mother. After receiving a national scholarship, he bought new clothes, only to be asked by his mother to give them to his elder brother.

Initially resistant, Murthy was moved after watching a play about Karna, a mythological character known for his sacrifices. “The next day, I gave the clothes to my brother, and that taught me that true joy lies in sharing and caring for others,” he recalled.

Reflecting on citizenship, Murthy shared a lesson from his SSLC days when his headmaster, a strict disciplinarian, taught him the value of communal resources. “This common salt belongs to everyone in this school, not just me. We must treat it with care,” his headmaster had said during a chemistry experiment, a principle that Murthy carried into his approach at Infosys.

Murthy also discussed a lesson in teamwork from his time at IIM-Ahmedabad, where he learned to separate the person from the lesson they impart. “The lesson learned is more important than how it's communicated,” a professor once told him, a practice that has been crucial in maintaining strong team relationships.