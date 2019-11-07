I have no tolerance for divisiveness: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on whistleblower complaints

In his first response after the allegations of unethical practices at Infosys, Chief Executive Salil Parekh has said he worked with "commitment and integrity" to deliver a major business transformation in the company. He said he had recused himself from the probe and had respect for the audit committee that's conducting the probe into the matter. Parekh also said he believed in "inclusiveness" and had no place for "divisiveness".

"As CEO, I have served with commitment and integrity to deliver a major business transformation in a large complex organisation over the past two years. Those who work with me know how I operate with inclusiveness and have no tolerance for the divisiveness of any form," Parekh said during an analyst call in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Thanking his employees for the support after the scathing letter surfaced in September, Parekh said he was "grateful and heartened" for all personal messages he received from them.

During the analyst call, Infosys Non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani said Infosys had "very strong" processes and that even "God can't change the numbers of the company". In the company statement to the stock exchanges earlier on Wednesday, he had said that the reports of allegations against the company's co-founders conspiring with whistleblowers were nothing but "mischievous insinuations". Nilekani also said that Infosys would soon share the findings of the ongoing investigation into the whistleblower complaints.

Infosys has appointed an audit committee, comprising its auditors Deloitte and EY, and an external law firm, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations made in the complaints. The company on Monday said that it had so far not received any evidence to corroborate anonymous whistleblowers' complaints that alleged "unethical practices" by the company's top officials, including CEO Parekh and COO Roy.

