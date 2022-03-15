ICICI Bank, Emirates Skywards launch co-branded credit cards

Private lender ICICI Bank has announced its partnership with the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai -- Emirates Skywards—to launch a range of co-branded credit cards named ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’. This is a bouquet of cards that enables consumers to earn reward points or Skywards Miles on travel, lifestyle and everyday spending.

As per the official press release, the ICICI Bank is the first Indian bank to partner with Emirates Skywards to offer an exclusive range of credit cards in the country. These co-branded cards are available in three variants – ‘Emirates Skywards Emeralde Credit Card’, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card’ and ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card’.

Customers will get 2.5 Skywards Miles per Rs 100 spend, which they can spend on rewards like flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events.

They will also get a host of benefits like bonus Skywards Miles, complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status, dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme as well as entertainment offers through BookMyShow, depending on the card variant chosen.

ICICI Bank Head of Unsecured Assets Sudipta Roy said, “We are delighted to be the first Indian bank to partner with Emirates Skywards to co-create the ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ and offer world-class propositions to our affluent customers. Typically, credit cards offer similar benefits across all categories and do not cater to a specific customer type or need.”

Divisional Senior V-P at Emirates Skywards Dr Nejib Ben Khedher noted, “The ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ offers our Indian customers a fantastic opportunity to rack up Miles for future flight rewards, flight upgrades and many more privileges. India is home to our fifth largest membership base, and we look forward to continue offering our more than 2 million members unique opportunities to earn and redeem Miles on unmatched rewards.”