ICICI Prudential AMC launches GIFT City branch, eyes global capital for Indian markets

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has launched its first international branch at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, after securing regulatory approval as a Registered Fund Management Entity (Retail) under the IFSCA’s 2025 Fund Management Regulations.

The newly established IFSC Branch will manage a range of investment products including restricted schemes, retail funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and other permitted offerings aimed at channelling global capital into Indian markets. The move aligns with the AMC’s strategy to position itself as a conduit between international investors and India’s fast-evolving financial ecosystem.

“This presents an opportunity for long-term investors seeking exposure to Indian markets,” said Naveen Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC. “We believe India is at the cusp of a generational shift in its growth trajectory, underpinned by strong demographics, accelerating urbanization, a digital-first economy, and far-reaching policy reforms.”

The IFSC Branch’s launch also marked the unveiling of its first restricted scheme targeted at mobilizing offshore capital. ICICI Prudential AMC plans to offer a broad spectrum of products—ranging from equities and fixed income to alternatives and hybrid instruments—under the IFSC umbrella.

GIFT City, India’s flagship International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), is designed to attract cross-border financial flows. The city offers tax benefits, advanced market infrastructure, and a regulatory regime benchmarked to global standards. The AMC’s presence here is expected to enhance its global engagement and operational efficiency.

“With the establishment of the AMC’s branch at GIFT City, we seek to create a global gateway for investors to participate in India,” Agarwal added.

The launch underscores a growing trend among Indian asset managers tapping into global liquidity pools through GIFT City. ICICI Prudential joins a growing list of fund houses using the IFSC platform to expand their international footprint while offering global investors tax-efficient, transparent access to Indian markets.