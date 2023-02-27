IIM Ahmedabad alumnus meets Narayana Murthy; Infosys founder shares fond memories

Prashant Girbane, director general, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in a recent LinkedIn post shared his chance encounter with Infosys founder Narayana NR Narayan Murthy. Girbane, who was in Pune for the 'Asia Economic Dialogue' by Pune International Centre, met Murthy at a hotel, where he said he was taken aback by his humility and humble approach.

In the LinkedIn post, Girbane said that Murthy taught him some valuable lessons on leadership. Giving a reference to the car driver, Murthy told Girbane that a person can have multiple roles in his life, where he/she can serve in one role but become a leader in another by dealing with challenges faced by their family members, giving them hope, creating opportunities for them, and enabling their growth.

Girbane wrote, “I then asked him about leadership, and he emphasized that anyone can be a leader depending on the context. He gave an example of how a car driver can serve in one role but become a leader in another by dealing with challenges faced by their family members, giving them hope, creating opportunities for them, and enabling their growth.”

Girbane added: “To break the ice, I brought up our common connection, #IIMA. Mr Murthy spoke about his reasons for joining IIMA after IITK and his work with Prof. Krishnayya at the System Research Institute in Pune. He shared fond memories of his time in Pune with his future wife, Sudha Kulkarni, visiting 'Chung Fa' in the camp area,” Girbane recalled having a conversation about both of them being from the same institution.

Murthy also spoke at length about how much he respects Prof. Krishnayya and how he always visits him when in Pune. “As Mr Murthy talked, we found ourselves engrossed in his stories. He spoke of his respect for Prof. Krishnayya and how he always visits him when in Pune. We mustered up the courage to ask him more questions, from his personal life to why he chose not to register Infosys in Maharashtra,” Girbane wrote.

When Murthy was talking about leadership, the hotel staff interrupted as he knocked on the door to deliver his dinner. “We thanked him, requested a quick photograph together as a memento, and took our leave. It was only when we stepped out of his room that we realized an hour had flown by, and it was already 9 pm.”



