'I'm shocked at the arrogance...': Gautam Singhania slams Lamborghini over test drive debacle

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania has publicly called out Lamborghini's India and Asia heads over a test drive gone wrong.

After reportedly taking a brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto out for a spin on October 3, Singhania found himself stranded on Mumbai's trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.

Despite sharing his concerns online, he said neither Lamborghini’s India head, Sharad Agarwal, nor Asia head, Francesco Scardaoni, reached out to address the issue.

"I'm shocked at the arrogance," Singhania posted on LinkedIn, noting the luxury brand's failure to acknowledge problems he experienced within 15 days of delivery. Known for his elite car collection, which includes models like the Ferrari 458 and Lamborghini Gallardo, Singhania isn't new to the high-end automotive scene, but the Revuelto’s breakdown has raised concerns about Lamborghini's customer support and vehicle reliability.

Lamborghini is yet to respond, the story will be updated post comments from the brand.

His post ignited reactions across social media, with users criticizing the brand for its perceived disregard for Indian customers. "It’s disheartening to see such behavior from a luxury brand," commented Sanjeev Mulchandani, an industry executive, who pointed out that India’s growing luxury market should be a priority for brands like Lamborghini.

He stressed the importance of relationship-building, especially as more Indian buyers invest in premium cars.

Real estate business coach Girish Chhalwani echoed these sentiments, highlighting the need for a proactive approach from luxury brands to build trust and satisfaction. “Is this why Indian brands are gaining traction, as international ones fail to cater to the Indian market?” he questioned.

