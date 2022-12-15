In a first, this state allows private vehicles to run as UberPool or OlaShare

In a first, the Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to allow private vehicle owners to operate their vehicles as UberPool or OlaShare or an aggregator without changing the number plates. In a briefing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state Cabinet has decided to allow people to run their private vehicles for cab service.

From now on whosoever has a two-wheeler can now avail to make a maximum of four trips in a day even with a private number plate, the chief minister said. However, the private vehicles will have to tie up with taxi rental service providers

The chief minister said this move will help people including students to earn an extra income from their regular duties.

In today's #AssamCabinet held at Jorhat, we took several important decisions pertaining to construction of a major flyover in Guwahati, integration of bike taxis with aggregators, engaging young professionals in administrative work, strengthening justice delivery system, etc. pic.twitter.com/DZz5ikCqfm December 15, 2022

The state government will introduce 'Assam Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules', which will allow the integration of motorcycle taxis into the aggregators including non-transport motorcycles. The rules will also regulate the business being conducted by such aggregators and enhance shared mobility in the city by encouraging vehicle pooling.

Besides this, the Cabinet has also decided to allow people who have four-wheelers to do pooling services. The chief minister said that one has a private car and while travelling to the office now he or she can pick up four people as passengers, this can be called pool service.

People will now be able to join their private vehicles with ride-hailing aggregators Ola and Uber with a message such as - the car is available at 10 am and while returning at 5 pm. The message will help the service providers attach passengers with the vehicle available for the ride.