scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Indegene IPO to open on May 6: All the key details investors need to know

Feedback

Indegene IPO to open on May 6: All the key details investors need to know

It has set a price band of Rs 430 to Rs 452 per share for the IPO; proceeds will fund debt repayment and capital expenditure

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Indegene provides digital services for the life sciences industry since its incorporation in 1998. Indegene provides digital services for the life sciences industry since its incorporation in 1998.
SUMMARY
  • Indegene Limited's IPO starts on May 06, 2024, closing on May 08, 2024, with a price band of ₹430 to ₹452 per share.
  • The IPO includes a Fresh Issue of shares worth up to ₹760 Crore and an offer for sale of up to 23,932,732 Equity Shares.
  • Eligible employees can get a ₹30 per share discount.

Healthcare solutions provider, Indegene Limited, has announced plans to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, May 6, 2024. The bidding period will extend for three days, concluding on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The offer, priced between ₹430 and ₹452 per equity share, comprises a fresh issue of equity shares estimated at ₹ 760 Crore, and an offer for sale of up to 23,932,732 equity shares. Eligible investors are allowed to bid for a minimum of 33 equity shares and can increase their bids in multiples of 33 equity shares. Moreover, a special reservation for eligible employees, amounting to ₹12.5 crore, has been set aside within the IPO, featuring a discount of ₹30 per equity share.

The proceeds from the fresh issue of equity shares are said to be utilized for the repayment and prepayment of indebtedness of one of its principal subsidiaries, ILSL Holdings Inc, and for meeting capital expenditure requirements of Indegene Inc, another key subsidiary of the company. Additionally, the funds will also be used towards general corporate purposes and inorganic growth.

The much-anticipated IPO will be driven via the Book Building Process, adhering to the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957. The company, following consultation with the BRLMs, intends to allocate up to 60% of the Net Offer to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Anchor Investors.

The Equity shares, post-IPO, are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE, which have already provided in-principle approvals to Indegene Limited. The IPO is managed by prominent entities such as Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities.

This public offering marks a significant milestone for Indegene Limited, positioning it for robust growth and expansion while providing a substantial investment opportunity for shareholders.

Published on: Apr 29, 2024, 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement