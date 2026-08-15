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Delhi weather update: Morning showers likely at Red Fort on 80th Independence Day, says IMD

Delhi weather update: Morning showers likely at Red Fort on 80th Independence Day, says IMD

The weather is expected to remain overcast through the day as the national capital readied for the annual event.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 7:14 AM IST
Delhi weather update: Morning showers likely at Red Fort on 80th Independence Day, says IMDIndependence Day is centred on the memory of the freedom struggle, the achievement of independence and the Prime Minister's address from the Red Fort.
SUMMARY
  • Calm surface winds and overcast conditions were observed in early hours
  • No rainfall was recorded in Delhi until 5.30 am, IMD said
  • A 50 per cent chance of drizzle is forecast this morning

As Delhi prepared to mark the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, the city was likely to see generally cloudy skies and spells of very light rain, including around the time of the celebrations at the Red Fort, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to remain overcast through the day as the national capital readied for the annual event.

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Red Fort weather forecast for Independence Day celebrations

An IMD forecast issued for the Red Fort area said the minimum temperature was expected to be around 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature for the day was likely to be around 31-33 degrees Celsius. The department said no significant rainfall was likely between 6 am and 7 am, but a spell of very light rainfall of about 2-4 mm could occur between 7 am and 9 am with a probability of 50 per cent.

"Generally cloudy skies are expected to persist. No significant rainfall is likely during 6 am to 7 am. A spell of very light rainfall of about 2-4 mm is likely during 7 am to 9 am, with a probability of 50 per cent," according to the IMD forecast issued on Saturday morning.

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Light rain likely again from noon to evening

The forecast further said another spell of very light rainfall of about 3 mm with 60 per cent probability was likely from noon to evening. As of 5.30 am on Saturday, generally cloudy skies were observed over Delhi, along with calm surface wind conditions, and no rain was recorded in the early hours, according to the IMD.

Delhi-NCR to remain wet as monsoon activity intensifies

In its broader forecast, the IMD said Delhi-NCR was likely to see cloudy skies with spells of light to moderate rain. The weather agency has forecast widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the next two days as monsoon activity intensifies across the region, and said the national capital is expected to receive rain through the week, with light to moderate rainfall forecast till August 20.

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The IMD also said a depression over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal was moving west-north-westwards and was likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours. The department said the system was influencing rainfall activity across several regions, while north India, including Delhi, was likely to remain wet.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 7:14 AM IST
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