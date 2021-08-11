India Cements Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 43 cr; revenue up 37%

India Cements on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 43.05 crore for April-June quarter, more than double of Rs 19.47 crore profit posted in the year-ago quarter.



While revenue from operations rose 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,045.25 crore during the quarter, total expenses grew 32 per cent to Rs 983.11 crore.



"This performance has been achieved despite the onslaught of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic during this quarter which impacted the overall volume and in the face of severe cost pressure through increase in fuel price and continuous increase in the price of petroleum products," the cement maker said in a release.



As the second wave of pandemic impacted the main markets of the company in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the economic recovery that was witnessed towards the end of the previous financial year, was impacted during the first quarter of this current fiscal, it said.



The company's cement production improved during the quarter by nearly 40 per cent and the overall sales including clinker was up by 37 per cent as compared to previous year, India Cements said.

Also Read: Indian economy gaining traction with efforts from industry: PM Narendra Modi



"...the company has expanded its marketing zones to east, north east and central India which helped in improving the despatches during this tough times of severe lockdowns in the main markets during this quarter. The company also continued its pro-active steps in controlling the fixed cost, administrative overheads, marketing overheads, contract labour and other discretionary expenses," the release said.



The net plant realisation during the quarter was lower than that of last year by 7 per cent due to mix of sales as home markets were affected by the second wave. "Despite the drop in net plant realisation and increased cost pressure, backed by the increased volume, the EBIDTA was up at Rs 165 crore as compared to Rs 159 crore in the previous year," the company said.



On the outlook, India Cements said that with predictions of normal rainfall, the rural economy is expected to do better, thus creating more rural demand.



Besides, with most offices in work-from-home mode in urban areas, and thrust on affordable housing, reduction in home loan rates, income tax rebates and lower property taxes in some states have led to pick up in new house building, renovation of homes and construction activity.



The higher capital expenditure by the Centre and thrust on infrastructure by governments in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana give room for cautious optimism for cement demand in the coming months, the company said.



Shares of India Cements closed 2.27 per cent lower at Rs 178.70 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Also Read: Biggest crypto heist! Hackers steal $611 million from Poly Network; return some money after request