'India has already arrived...': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says big change in India's entrepreneurial landscape in 10 years

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: While people often talk about what India could be 10 years from now, what needs to change or the fact that "we will arrive" in five or ten years, the India that "I am in today is the India that has already arrived", said Zerodha’s co-founder and CFO Nikhil Kamath.

He was speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

"The last 10 years have been incredible. The big change in India from the last decade has been that entrepreneurship has moved from something that we have all watched around us, heard in movies, thought could happen or something that we aspired -- to entrepreneurship today, which is something that we all are actively trying," Kamath said.

Citing a few examples of how entrepreneurship has moved across households today, he said that a housewife watching Shark Tank, a small-time shoe salesman selling online on Flipkart are some of the stories that did not exist ten years ago.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating a stable ecosystem for young entrepreneurs like himself to thrive. "I would like to say thank you PM Modi for having created this ecosystem for all of us," Kamath stated.

Talking about India's growth story over the last few years, Kamath said that Indians abroad today are talking about India as a story they fear missing out. He said that the fact gives him the feeling that he is at the right place at the right time.

Apart from Kamath, several top names from the biz world including Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, were also present at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in the presence of world leaders on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at the inauguration ceremony, extended a warm welcome to delegates from over 130 countries.

"I welcome 34 partner countries and delegates from over 130 countries to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. PM Modi has taken the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' to the world. The success of India's G20 presidency has made the country proud," he said.

