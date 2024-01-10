Adani Group to invest Rs 2 lakh crore, create over 1 lakh jobs in Gujarat in next 5 years: Gautam Adani at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Gautam Adani, billionaire and Adani Group chairman, on Wednesday said while addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 that the ports-to-power conglomerate will invest a massive sum of Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat in the next 5 years, creating over 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He was speaking at the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. Adani said: "Over the next five years, the Adani group will invest over Rs 2 Lakh Crores in Gujarat." He also gave a lowdown of the investments made by the conglomerate in the western state so far.

"At the previous summit, I announced our investment of over Rs 55,000 crore by 2025. We have already surpassed Rs 50,000 crore across the various sectors I had promised and have vastly exceeded our target of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs."

He further said that the Adani Group is expanding green supply chains including solar panels, green ammonia, hydrogen electrolysers and wind turbines to bolster the Aatmanirbhar Bharat pitch. Adani further explained, ""We are expanding the green supply chain for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and creating the largest integrated, renewable energy ecosystem."

He added that the conglomerate is constructing the world's largest green energy plant in the Khavda district of Gujarat's Kachchh. The plant, which is spread over 725 sq. km, will have a capacity of 30 GW of renewable energy.

Not only this, Adani also said that the Gujarat Summit is a successful venture because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "merging grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance and a flawless execution". He further claimed India's GDP has grown by 185 per cent since 2014 and per capita income by 165 per cent.

He called these achievements as "unparalleled" given the geopolitical conflicts and the coronavirus pandemic that marked this decade. The Adani Group boss also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the addition of the Global South to the G20 group of nations during India's presidency.

"Your leadership at the G20 platform set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order. Adding the Global South to the G20 is a defining moment in modern history," Gautam Adani said.

The tenth iteration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is currently underway in Gujarat till January 12. The theme of this summit is "Gateway to Future". The Summit is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships aimed at inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Also Read: Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Reliance is, was and will always remain a Gujarati company, says Mukesh Ambani