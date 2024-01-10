Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Reliance is, was and will always remain a Gujarati company, says Mukesh Ambani

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 on Wednesday, spoke of his roots in the state and the company’s commitment to the growth of the state’s economy. He also acknowledged that Reliance will forever remain a Gujarati company. Ambani said he has participated to every edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

In his speech, which he had to pause briefly as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived, Mukesh Ambani said, “I will never forget what my father, Dhirubhai Ambani, used to tell me in my childhood – Gujarat is your matrubhoomi, Gujarat should always remain your karmabhoomi. Today, let me declare once again: Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company. Each of Reliance businesses is striving to fulfill the dreams of my fellow 7 crore Gujaratis.”

Ambani also said in his speech, “I am proud to be a Gujarati.”

Ambani also announced five commitments in his address at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024. He said that Reliance Industries will continue to make significant investments in Gujarat in the next 10, and help the state achieve half of its green energy needs by 2030. He also said the building of the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Complex is underway.

Reliance Jio completed the fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world. “Today Gujarat is fully 5G enabled, something that most of the world does not have,” said Ambani. He said that 5G-enabled AI revolutions will make Gujarat’s economy more productive, more efficient and more globally competitive. It will generate millions of employment opportunities, said Ambani. He said this will also use AI doctors, teachers and farmers, revolutionising healthcare, education and agricultural productivity.

Ambani also promised that Reliance Retail will bring quality products to consumers and empower farmers in Gujarat. The conglomerate is setting up India’s first carbon fibre facility in Hazira for the circular economy in Gujarat, said Ambani.

PM Modi announced that India will bid for the 2036 Olympics. For that, Reliance and Reliance Foundation will join forces with others to improve education, sports, and skills infrastructure that will nurture the sportspeople of tomorrow for various sports, said Ambani.

