India Today Group and NKN Media honour 16 Indian entrepreneurs with ‘Icons of the UAE’ awards

Business Today
Among the notable recipients were Paras Shahdadpuri, Rizwan Sajan, Dr Dhananjay Datar, and Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, all recognized for their outstanding leadership in various industries. 

 

The India Today Group and NKN Media recently celebrated the success stories of Indian entrepreneurs in the UAE. At the prestigious 'Icons of the UAE' award ceremony, 16 Indian luminaries were felicitated. Among the notable recipients were Paras Shahdadpuri, Rizwan Sajan, Dr Dhananjay Datar, and Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, all recognized for their outstanding leadership in various industries. 

The event coincided with Aaj Tak and India Today channels' exclusive launch for the UAE market.

Dr Bu Abdullah was conferred a special award for his rising prominence as an Emirati businessman. India’s leading media house India Today Group was the media partner for this prestigious event held at Taj Exotica, The Palm, Dubai in September. 

The event featured Dr Shashi Tharoor as the guest of honour, who commended the awardees for their significant contributions to business and society. 

The ceremony was graced by prominent India Today anchors, adding depth and insight to the occasion. Following the event's success, NKN Media and India Today Group have planned a second edition of the prestigious awards ceremony next year.

Icons of the UAE winners:

Yogesh Mehta
Paras Shahdadpuri
Naresh Kumar Bhawnani
Dhananjay Datar
Harsh Patel
Prashant Goenka
Ankur Aggarwal
Abdulla Ajmal
Praveen Sharma
Mohideen Thumbay
Nasir Syed
Jamsheer Poozhithara
Kp Hussain
Madhur Kakkar

 

Published on: May 03, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
