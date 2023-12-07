India Today Group enters into strategic partnership with Bosch Global Software

The India Today Group (ITG) has entered into a strategic partnership with Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) to offer seamless access to the latest news in connected cars. The move is aimed at providing an innovative in-car experience through the India Today news app.

Through the partnership BGSW, a global leader in automotive technology and engineering services, is now offering live news to the users of connected vehicles like the XUV700 from Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). Vehicle users can now listen to the latest news and updates from the India Today news app, while on the move. While currently the news can be consumed in audio format, once the vehicles are equipped with additional screens - apart from the one on the dashboard - the service could be extended to live TV programs, said a senior executive from BSGW.

“We are excited to forge a ground-breaking alliance with BGSW in this transformative collaboration, uniting automotive innovation with cutting-edge media content delivery. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering a seamless and enriching experience to our audience, fostering innovation not only within their homes but also on the move,” said Salil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, India Today Group Digital.

According to R K Shenoy, CTO, Member of Executive Leadership Team and Senior VP - Mobility Engineering Solutions at BGSW, with the incorporation of 5G telecom technology in connected passenger vehicles, the scope of the offering could be expanded further. Apart from availing latest news on diverse topics - from politics to sports and entertainment - the move will help car users with latest weather forecasts that will help them plan their trips on real time.

Already operational with connected vehicles of Indian auto major M&M, in its passenger vehicles like XUV700 and Scorpio-N, the technology collaboration is set to enhance the connected experience for end users. A similar elevated experience will soon extend to other customers of BGSW in two- wheelers, passenger and commercials vehicles in electric vehicles and internal combustion engine segments. The ITG-BGSW partnership spans over a 10-year period.

The India Today App is seamlessly integrated into the BGSW connected vehicle solution, thus enhancing the overall in-car experience, providing users with a convenient and hands-free way to stay informed on the go. BGSW Connectivity Solutions offers more than 250 features in line with company’s vision “invented for life”. Having embarked on this transformative journey with BGSW, the India Today Group has solidified its position as a pioneer in connected devices. With this, the group not only envisions a lasting partnership but also cements its status as a leading multi-platform news medium, it said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Business Today is owned by the India Today Group