Indian Oil’s 5 kg ‘Chhotu’ LPG push: no booking, no wait, just pick and go

State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has pushed its 5 kg LPG cylinder under the Indane brand, positioning it as a quick-access alternative for users seeking cooking fuel without waiting for standard refill cycles.

Also read: Do you need to surrender LPG before March 31? A simple guide

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In a social media post on Monday, the company wrote, “Need a quick LPG solution without the wait?”

Need a quick LPG solution without the wait?



Meet Chhotu — the handy 5 kg free trade LPG cylinder from Indane, available at Indane Gas Agencies near you. Compact, convenient, and easy to access, it is designed for moments when you need a dependable cooking companion without… pic.twitter.com/SjFqUqNDLO — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 30, 2026

Introducing the product, IOCL said: “Meet Chhotu — the handy 5kg free trade LPG cylinder from Indane, available at Indane Gas Agencies near you. Compact, convenient, and easy to access, it is designed for moments when you need a dependable cooking companion without delay.”

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The company added, “Small in size. Big on convenience.”

What Indane says about ‘Chhotu’

According to IndianOil’s official Indane platform, the 5 kg “Chhotu” cylinder falls under the Free Trade LPG (FTL) category and is designed to improve accessibility by removing several entry barriers linked to regular domestic LPG connections.

The company states that the cylinder can be purchased with only proof of identity, without requiring address proof. It also does not require a long-term commitment like a standard domestic LPG connection, and customers are not locked into a single distributor for refills.

Refills for the cylinder are available across a wider distribution network, including Indane distributors as well as alternative retail points such as kirana stores and authorised outlets, allowing customers to buy or exchange cylinders more easily.

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IndianOil also notes that the product is designed for portability and ease of handling, making it suitable for situations where quick access to LPG is needed without going through booking and delivery timelines.

The company adds that the cylinder is part of its broader effort to expand LPG reach through flexible formats and wider retail availability.