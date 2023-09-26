India's mycobacterium TB testing market set to grow by 4% through 2033: Report 

India's mycobacterium tuberculosis testing market is projected to witness annualised growth of 4 per cent, according to a report by data and analytics company GlobalData released on Tuesday.

The report, titled Mycobacterium tuberculosis tests market size by segments, share, regulatory and reimbursement procedures, and forecast to 2033, highlighted that India has the highest incidence of mycobacterium tuberculosis cases in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in 2023.

The "India Fights TB" initiative, led by the HEAL Foundation and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, is adopting a comprehensive strategy to tackle the persistent issues surrounding tuberculosis. Beyond medical advancements, it prioritises addressing social stigma and enhancing treatment adherence. This holistic approach, centred on public education and creating a supportive atmosphere, is aligned with the overarching objective of not just curing tuberculosis but also empowering patients to successfully complete their treatment.

"With a staggering 2.64 million reported cases in 2022, tuberculosis remains a formidable public health challenge. Initiatives like this one are not just important but also reflect the collective commitment to spreading awareness, reducing the stigma surrounding the disease, and ensuring that individuals receive timely diagnosis and treatment," said Rachna Tripathi, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData.

One striking aspect of India's TB management strategy is its patient-centric approach. This shift may drive the creation of user-friendly and accessible medical devices for TB diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment adherence, the report said.

As TB management expands beyond healthcare facilities to community settings, the need for medical devices that can be deployed in mobile medical vans, such as the “TB-Mukt Express,” becomes apparent. Community engagement and active case-finding are key components of India's strategy to combat tuberculosis, the report added.

Opportunities may arise for medical device companies to design solutions specifically suited for use in community health settings. These devices can aid healthcare workers in early detection and intervention, further enhancing the fight against tuberculosis, the report said.

"Amid the sustained efforts to tackle tuberculosis, initiatives like ‘India Fights TB’ shine brightly as beacons of hope towards a healthier and TB-free India. Through proactive efforts in raising awareness, improving diagnosis, and ensuring treatment adherence, India has the potential to take substantial steps in conquering the formidable challenges posed by this health crisis. As India leads the charge against TB, the medical device sector stands poised for innovation, growth, and meaningful contributions to global health," said Tripathi.

According to Union Health Ministry data, at least 2.42 million patients were registered in the government system in 2022.