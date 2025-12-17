IndiGo to speed up training, upgrade of its pilots amid disruptions: Report

IndiGo will reportedly expedite the training and upgrade of its pilots following increased regulatory oversight after widespread flight cancellations in December. The airline, which had slowed the conversion of first officers to captains this year, now intends to return to its earlier pace of upgrading 35-40 first officers each month starting January.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to a report in The Hindu Businessline, previously, IndiGo regularly upgraded 35-40 first officers to captain positions monthly, but this fell to 10-12 per month this year due to cost-saving measures and aircraft grounding. The slower rate of upgrades coincided with a temporary waiver of flight duty time regulations, with IndiGo now required to submit fortnightly reports to authorities on crew utilisation and steps to enhance availability.

According to a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) press note, IndiGo needed 2,422 captains and 2,153 first officers by November 25. By that date, the airline was short by 65 captains and is projected to have 2,357 captains by December 25, the report stated.

Despite these shortfalls, IndiGo officials asserted there is no pilot shortage and attributed recent disruptions to factors like airport congestion and minor technical issues.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a directive for the Centre and Indigo to pay four times the full ticket price as compensation to passengers whose flights were cancelled during November and December after the rollout of new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules.

The PIL, brought by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) through its president Prof Vikram Singh, highlighted that the disruptions led to severe hardship for stranded passengers and raised concerns across the aviation sector.

The plea, filed by advocates Virag Gupta, Shourya Tiwari, and Rupali Panwar, described overcrowded airports, misplaced baggage, and confusion over refunds or rebooking. Passengers reportedly faced inadequate communication from airlines and uncertainty regarding compensation.