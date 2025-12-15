‘Flight cancelled!’: Anupam Kher’s IndiGo flight to Khajuraho disrupted; actor shares light-hearted reaction

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher found himself caught in the midst of IndiGo’s ongoing flight disruption crisis this weekend. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Kher revealed that his connecting flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho on IndiGo (6E) was unexpectedly cancelled, frustrating his travel plans.

Tagging the airline in his post, Kher wrote: “FLIGHT CANCELED! My Grandfather used to say, ‘Don’t go through a problem twice! Once by thinking about it, and once by going through it!’ Came to #Varanasi by @IndiGo6E! Was to take a connecting flight to #Khajuraho which got cancelled! Frustrating! But decided to make the best of it! So will have some nice kachori/chaat/gulab jamun. And also will pray at #Vishwanath ji temple! Har Har Mahadev!”

Kher’s light-hearted response to the inconvenience was greeted with empathy and amusement by fans — many of whom are currently affected by flight cancellations across IndiGo’s domestic network.

IndiGo’s Operational Status

More than 100 IndiGo flights operating from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were cancelled on December 15 as dense fog and adverse weather conditions severely disrupted air traffic in the national capital. A thick layer of smog blanketed the Delhi-NCR region early Monday morning, drastically reducing visibility and impacting flight operations across northern India.

IndiGo said its airport teams are working continuously to assist passengers and stabilise operations amid the weather-related challenges.

“Low visibility (below minima), due to dense fog, has severely impacted operations at Delhi and other airports across northern India, which is unfortunately beyond our control. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Delhi airport authorities in line with established safety protocols,” the airline said in a statement.

The carrier warned that disruptions may continue through the day. “As operations adjust to prevailing weather conditions, some flights may be delayed while others may be proactively cancelled to prioritise safety and minimise prolonged waiting at airports. Customers are being informed in advance to reduce inconvenience, and we request them to regularly check their flight status via our website or mobile application, as consequential delays may also occur,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline also confirmed that refunds for flights cancelled between early and mid-December are currently being processed, with full waivers on change and cancellation fees for affected passengers.

IndiGo’s operations have faced sustained pressure over the past several weeks, with widespread cancellations and delays impacting thousands of travellers nationwide. The airline, which typically operates over 2,000 flights daily, has been working to restore normal service levels following operational challenges linked to staffing constraints and pilot duty regulation adjustments.