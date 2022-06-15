Infibeam Avenues appoints Rahul Hirve as CEO of CCAvenue softPoS

Infibeam Avenues Ltd announced the appointment of Uvik Technologies founder Rahul Hirve as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CCAvenue softPoS, India, effective today, June 15.

The firm stated that Rahul Hirve will be responsible for strategising, implementing and overseeing the deployment of softPoS technology "CCAvenue TapPay", across India in order to transform the "Indian POS market and aggressively scaling up CCAvenue TapPay by providing a simple, zero-cost & easily accessible alternative/replacement for/of the traditional costly physical POS machine that currently dominate Indian market."

Uvik Technologies, which Hirve founded, was recently acquired by Infibeam Avenues. Uvik has developed India's first and the only 'Made in India' softPoS technology, the company claimed in a statement.

Infibeam Avenues explained that Hirve has more than 18 years of experience in the IoT, data, networks and Fintech industries.

Hirve holds a Bachelor of Electronics and Communications Engineering and an MTech from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. "He has been instrumental in simplifying technology, assessment of associated risks, and minimization," noted Infibeam Avenues in an official statement.

The firm noted that in this position, Hirve will play a pivotal role in transforming the current physical POS machine ecosystem into a software-driven SoftPoS ecosystem for Indian merchants.

Shares of Infibeam Avenues were down 1.59 per cent to Rs 14.20 on BSE during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

