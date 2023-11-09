Infosys, AWS partner to focus on providing digital transformation services to financial institutions

Indian IT services company Infosys announced that it has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS). Under this collaboration, both the tech majors would focus on providing technology transformation and industry-specific solutions to financial institutions.

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys commented on the partnership and said, "AWS is a pioneer in cloud innovation, and by bringing together our expertise in delivering technology transformation at scale and our unwavering customer centric approach, we are excited to bring a comprehensive and industry-leading offering to our financial services clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

The companies noted that they have entered a three-year partnership involving joint investments in go-to-market strategies and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region.

“By leveraging Infosys Cobalt's industry cloud solutions, assets and frameworks, we are committed to helping financial organisations accelerate their business outcomes,” the Infosys EVP highlighted.

The IT company and the tech major are joining forces to assist financial institutions such as NatWest Group in expediting their transition to cloud-based systems. They will use their capabilities to offer tailored cloud migration and modernization services to clients.

Moreover, Infosys Capital Markets' knowledge will be used to revamp business strategies and modernize applications, leading to improved operational efficiency, the company said.

Mark Jopling, Director of GFS EMEA Sales, AWS noted, “Together with Infosys, we will extend the reach of our combined services and expertise to help financial institutions innovate more quickly and increase their agility as they continue facing rapidly changing economic conditions.”

“Combining our cutting-edge cloud innovation with Infosys’ technology transformation expertise, we now offer customers more capabilities and solutions to specific financial industry challenges at speed and scale,” AWS’ Jopling explained.