Infosys chalks out new plan; to allow 20-30% employees to work from office soon

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Wednesday announced its first quarterly earnings for FY22, in which it claimed to have logged its highest Q1 profit in a decade. Most employees at Infosys are currently working from home but the IT behemoth plans to allow 20-30 per cent of them to come to the office soon.

Speaking at a virtual presser, Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said Infosys' 98 per cent of employees are working from home globally, and that in the next six months, they expect 20-30 per cent of people to start coming to work from the office. "This will vary according to geographies, depending on the nature of projects, individual preferences," he added.

Rao said in India, 58 per cent of Infosys employees have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, 10 per cent have got both doses of vaccines. He said more people could come to the office to work this quarter.

Also read: Infosys reports Q1 profit at Rs 5,195 cr; misses expectations

During the announcement of its Q1FY22 results, Infosys said it planned to hire 35,000 college graduates in FY22 globally. Infosys had a total employee base of 2.67 lakh at the end of the June quarter, as compared to 2.59 lakh in the March quarter.

The voluntary attrition rate at Infosys rose to 13.9 per cent in the June quarter as compared to 10.9 per cent in the March quarter. The attrition level is down from 15.6 per cent reported in the June quarter of the previous year.

Earlier this week, rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said over 5 lakh of its employees may return to the office once they are vaccinated against coronavirus by September this year.

TCS global human resources head Milind Lakkad said, "In less than two months, over half a million associates and family members and over 70 per cent of our associates have been vaccinated, and we are on track to vaccinate all TCSers and families by September."

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

Also read: M-cap of 6 of 10 top 10 companies zoom over Rs 1.11 lakh cr; Infosys, TCS top gainers

Also read: Infosys sees 12-14% revenue growth in FY22, margin at 22-24%