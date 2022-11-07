Infosys Foundation teams up with Sri Ramakrishna Sevashrama to launch a first-of-its-kind mobile eye hospital

Infosys Foundation announced its collaboration with Sri Ramakrishna Sevashrama on Monday to launch the first-of-its-kind Shree Sharadadevi Mobile Eye Hospital, a fully equipped mobile eye hospital to serve people residing in remote villages in Karnataka. Infosys Foundation is a philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys which supports programs in the areas of education, rural development, healthcare, arts and culture, and destitute care. Its mission is to work in remote regions of several states in India.



As per the Foundation, this collaboration aims at providing quality eye care to over 5 lakh people, including children and students, in the interior districts of Tumkur, Anantapur, Chitradurga and Raichur.



The Mobile Eye Hospital will offer screening facilities for ailments like cataracts, eye tumors, watery eyes, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, squint eye, retinoblastoma, ENT, and other general diseases.



Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “We are delighted to team up with Shree Sharadadevi Eye Hospital & Research Centre to provide quality eye care to people who have long been deprived of basic healthcare. By bringing technological advancements like the Mobile Eye Hospital right to the doorstep of the underprivileged, we aim to provide support to address the problems of the community and resolving them as efficiently as possible.”



Swami Japananda, Chairman of Shree Sharadadevi Eye Hospital & Research Centre, Pavagada, said, “The eye care situation in India needs betterment with only one ophthalmologist available for nearly one lakh people in our country. People living in rural India are deprived of even basic eye care. We thank Infosys Foundation for sponsoring the first ever hi-tech mobile eye hospital in Karnataka state to help thousands of people with eye care in Pavagada (in Tumkur), which has been a predominantly rural and medically deprived area. We hope that with the generous and precious support of Infosys Foundation, we are able to reach the needy patients in other inaccessible and interior parts of the state.”



The Shree Sharadadevi Eye Hospital & Research Centre has been providing services for eye diseases for the deprived rural communities of the Karnataka-Andhra border region of Pavagada since 2002.

Also Read: Start-up funding picks up in October, but fintech and edtech struggle