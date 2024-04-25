scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
'Infosys, Netflix founders don't believe in work-life balance...': Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh says term 'misunderstood'

Feedback

'Infosys, Netflix founders don't believe in work-life balance...': Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh says term 'misunderstood'

“The key lies in letting people define work-life balance on their own terms. This debate ends when people can choose what matters most to them at any given time," Alagh wrote in a long post.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh

In a long LinkedIn post, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh said the founders of Infosys, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Netflix "believe work-life balance does not exist for people building business", adding the term has been “misunderstood”.

“The work-life balance debate arises from misunderstanding what it really is. Instead of viewing it as a rigid concept, we need to recognize that work-life balance is created, not found,” Alagh said in the post.

Related Articles

Stressing on how work-life balance varies from person to person, she wrote, “Some might choose to balance it on a day-to-day basis. Someone else can choose to balance over a week by stretching on weekdays and chilling on weekdays, others can choose to balance over a week by stretching on weekdays and chilling on weekends.”

Alagh wrote what one is  chasing should define “work-life balance” definition

“The key lies in letting people define work-life balance on their own terms. This debate ends when people can choose what matters most to them at any given time.” 

The post resonated with several professionals online. "Work-life balance purely depends on one's needs and wants and can change over time. When companies give flexibility and autonomy to their people and support the definition of work-life per their needs, that's truly a company to admire," wrote a user.

"What works for me is when I am able to work on whatever is needed on the professional front without missing out on personal needs like spending time with family...This priority-wise activity has come off late after many years of rigorous grilling for hours at a stretch. It's about being sincere about work and personal priorities at the same time."

“Work-life balance to me is three words trying to sound important. Reality is work, and (personal) life coexist,” another wrote.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy had recently sparked a debate by saying that Indians should work 70 hours a week. 
 

Published on: Apr 25, 2024, 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement