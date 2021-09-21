Infosys partners ServiceNow to provide enterprise-level service management to manufacturers

IT giant Infosys on Tuesday announced its alliance with digital workflow company ServiceNow to provide enterprise-level service management for manufacturing customers.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys said that through this collaboration, it will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM) to support manufacturing industries as they digitise their factories, floors, and plant operations.

Through this partnership, the IT major will harness its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Café, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability of critical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape.

"This collaboration will also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitisation needs of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors," Infosys said in the filing.

"Digital transformation in manufacturing industry has never been more critical than now. Given the current scenario, there is an increased need to drive business innovation at speed to be future-ready while also optimising existing operations and reducing costs across the value chain. With the power of Infosys Cobalt and our elite collaboration with ServiceNow, we will help bring multi-fold business benefits for our clients," said Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice-President, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions and Infosys Validation Solutions, Infosys.

Earlier last week, Infosys and Microsoft had entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest electricity distributor on Australia's east coast to strengthen its cloud transformation.

Shares of Infosys closed 1.77 per cent higher at Rs 1,717.70 on the BSE on Tuesday.

