Infosys, Tennis Australia announce digital initiative to build future leaders

IT services bellwether Infosys recently announced corporate social responsibility (CSR) collaboration with Tennis Australia to drive new digital learning and accessibility initiatives creating viable pathways to provide learning and education to under-represented communities. This CSR collaboration is a part of the Infosys and Tennis Australia’s Digital Innovation Partnership which was extended till 2026.



Prior to this, Infosys has also worked with Tennis Australia on the Aces for Bushfire Relief in 2020 and building an AO Virtual Hub in 2021 to enable tournament access digitally.



Under this collaboration, Infosys will provide its digital learning platform – Springboard to enhance the leadership programs by powering learnability with richer leadership development content; digital learning; and driving inclusivity with mentorship. Infosys Springboard is WCAG 2.1 compliant and continuously assessed and adapted to improve usability and meet WCAG 2.1 AA digital accessibility standards, as per an Infosys filing.



Participants will have access to a catalogue of online learning modules such as time management, design thinking and leading for success. The Springboard platform will also help in enabling accessible digital learning and collaboration experiences for participants of Tennis Australia’s Leadership programs. Infosys employees will also get the opportunity to volunteer and mentor participants on important business and leadership skills.



Through these programs, the IT bellwether and Tennis Australia anticipate equitable opportunities and positively impact grassroots-level tennis in the region. “By leveraging the Infosys Tennis Platform for tournament experiences and Infosys Springboard for digital inclusion, the partnership will continue to bring the sport closer to people and people closer to equitable outcomes, serving the shared vision of “tennis for everyone”,” the press release read.



According to Executive Vice President Infosys and Region Head of Australia and New Zealand Andrew Groth, their digital accessibility research discovered that only 3 per cent of Australian organisations are embedding digital accessbility into what they do. “Our recent digital accessibility research uncovered that just 3 per cent of Australian organisations are consistently embedding digital accessibility into what they do, with two-thirds either unaware or not understanding WCAG guidelines. This collaboration will play a role in bridging the digital accessibility gap and bring learning pathways to the disadvantaged,” Groth noted.

