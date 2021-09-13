Infosys to declare Q2 results on October 13, consider interim dividend

IT major Infosys on Monday said it will declare its financial results for the July-September quarter on October 13 and its board may also consider a proposal for interim dividend.



"The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the board of directors on October 13, 2021 for their approval," the company said in an exchange filing.



During its board meeting on October 12 and 13, Infosys said the board of directors will approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards and IFRS for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2021.

The company will also hold investor or analyst calls on October 13, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the September quarter and business outlook.



It had reported a net profit of Rs 5,195 crore for April-June quarter, 2.3 per cent higher than Rs 5,076 crore profit recorded in January-March quarter of FY21.



Earlier today, the company said it, along with US-based multinational Microsoft, has entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with the largest electricity distributor on Australia's east coast, Ausgrid, to bolster its cloud transformation.



Shares of Infosys on Monday ended 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 1,691.00 on the BSE.

