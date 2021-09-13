Infosys, Microsoft to drive strategic cloud transformation in Australia

Bengaluru-based IT firm Infosys and US-based multinational Microsoft have entered a multi-year strategic engagement with the largest electricity distributor on Australia’s east coast Ausgrid to bolster its cloud transformation. This engagement will help in Ausgrid’s vision to connect communities with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability.

Adoption of the cloud technology will not only help Ausgrid increase the agility, security and resilience of its business operations but also in reducing ownership costs and improving IT systems’ performance and applications, according to Infosys’ official communiqué dated September 13 (Monday). The communiqué also mentioned that Ausgrid appreciates that strategic adoption of cloud services should be holistic and aimed at addressing people, changing management and business processes to optimize the efficiency and operational benefits that cloud enables.

“With over 4 million Australians relying on our services every day, it is essential we are maintaining our high standard of reliability and connectivity, as well as delivering on the expectations of Australian communities. Accelerating our cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows us to improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner,” Ausgrid acting CIO Nick Crowe noted.

Under this engagement, Infosys and Microsoft will leverage their respective cloud platforms – Cobalt and Azure to modernize Ausgrid’s application landscape and optimize its IT infrastructure. Infosys Cobalt comprises services, solutions and platforms that work as force multipliers for cloud-powered platform, as per the IT firm’s website.

“Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys’ Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry. This engagement further strengthens our global collaboration with Microsoft, and our joint value to the industry,” Infosys Executive VP and Global Leader Communications for Media and Technology Anand Swaminathan said.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Regularly monitoring resolution of issues with new I-T portal; 1.19 cr ITRs filed: FinMin

Also read: Microsoft, OYO to co-develop travel, hospitality products, tech