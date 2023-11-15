scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Infosys veteran Peeyush Dubey joins Tech Mahindra as CMO

Infosys veteran Peeyush Dubey joins Tech Mahindra as CMO

This announcement comes days after the company's CEO designate Mohit Joshi shared that a new CMO has been appointed by Tech Mahindra as a part of the ongoing internal restructuring.

SUMMARY
  • Peeyush Dubey has joined Tech Mahindra as its new chief marketing officer. 
  • Before joining Tech Mahindra, Dubey was the CMO at both Mindtree and LTI until 2022.
  • Prior to that, he worked for over a decade with Infosys as a global marketing head.

Indian IT services industry veteran Peeyush Dubey has joined Tech Mahindra as its new chief marketing officer. The executive announced this on microblogging platform X, erstwhile Twitter. This announcement comes days after the company's CEO designate Mohit Joshi shared that a new CMO has been appointed by Tech Mahindra as a part of the ongoing internal restructuring.

Dubey wrote on X, “I am thrilled to share I have joined @tech_mahindra as CMO! Look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth of this iconic brand. Thank you @mohitjoshi74, Vivek Agarwal, and @Harsh_Soin for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity.”

Before joining Tech Mahindra, Dubey was the CMO at both Mindtree and LTI until 2022. After that stint, he joined AI analytics solutions company TheMathCompany. Before that, he worked for over a decade with Infosys as a global marketing head. The executive comes with nearly three decades of experience in the IT services industry. 

Dubey is yet another former colleague and Infosys leader hired by the CEO designate at Tech Mahindra. Joshi has already hired Atul Soneja as the chief operating officer (COO) at Tech Mahindra. Soneja is also an Infosys veteran.

Tech Mahindra's restructuring

During the company's Q2 FY 2023-24 earnings call on October 26, the CEO designate Joshi officially announced the internal restructuring plan. As per the plan, the IT services company will have a vertical-wise focus for delivery instead of Tech Mahindra’s previous geography-focused structure. 

The CEO designate has created six focused business units. These are Americas Communication, Americas Technology Media, Americas Diversified, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan), and India.

This reshuffle will be effective from January 1. Many senior executives will now take on new roles. As per the restructuring, the company’s current CHRO and head of marketing, Harshvendra Soin, is shifting his base to Australia to lead the consolidated Asia Pacific and Japan business.

The CEO designate said in the earnings conference that the company is in the process of looking for a new CHRO.

Published on: Nov 15, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
