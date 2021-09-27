InterGlobe Technology Quotient, EaseMyTrip announce $10 mn deal to boost expansion

Travel tech provider InterGlobe Technology Quotient (ITQ) has announced a pact with online travel platform EaseMyTrip to provide "seamless access" to ITQ's travel commerce platform, Travelport. The agreement is worth $10 million as advance revenue from ITQ.

"EaseMyTrip has grown over the years with our direct partnership," said Sandeep Dwivedi, CEO, InterGlobe Technology Quotient. "And with this agreement, new channels of growth and expansion will open up," he added.

Sandeep said EaseMyTrip has been at the forefront of travel booking. "Our agreement, along with the commitment to innovate and offer cutting-edge technologies, will bring greater developments for both companies."

Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, said the advantages for both, our business and customers, will be huge and help transform our entire travel booking experience. "With the gradual recovery of the travel sector, this agreement certainly presents impressive prospects for a promising future."

EaseMyTrip is a listed online travel platform that offers 'End to End' travel solutions, which include air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets and bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services. ITQ, on the other hand, is a strategic business unit of InterGlobe Enterprises and is connected to nearly 200,000 agency terminals.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Hospitality, Technology and Tourism Industry has said the tourism sector is inching its way back to recovery, and restart of tourism will help kick-start recovery and growth.

"The travel sector, especially domestic travel, appears to be heading for a comeback. Indian travellers are looking for quick getaways through road trips, weekend breaks and staycations that offer local stay experiences," Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan General Manager, Amanpreet Bajaj said.

