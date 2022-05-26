InterGlobe, UPS announce B2B logistics brand MOVIN

As part of its expansion strategy, the aviation to hospitality conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises has tied up with one of the world’s largest courier companies, UPS, to announce the logistics brand MOVIN.

A combination of the words ‘movement’ and ‘India’, the MOVIN joint venture (JV) seeks to provide extensive express and premium business-to-business (B2B) coverage across the country by linking companies across a diverse range of sectors to international businesses using its strong technology backbone as well as by offering enhanced connectivity through integration of surface and air transportation.

“We wanted to get into something that wasn’t just 'travel travel'. Logistics is something that is increasingly becoming critical to the India growth story. And we believed that if we have the right partner, we could contribute significantly to the sector by putting in place yet another world-class company in India,” director InterGlobe Enterprises, JB Singh told Business Today.

InterGlobe is the parent company behind India’s largest airline IndiGo.

“Work on the brand started before the pandemic, which slowed it down. However, what is interesting is that we worked throughout the pandemic to get an understanding of the structure to put the whole product together,” revealed Singh after the official launch on Thursday.

“India’s vibrant micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector that contributes 30 per cent to its GDP will be an important area of focus for us,” declared UPS’s president Indian Subcontinent, Middle East & Africa, Ufku Akaltan. “When such companies have expanded in a domestic environment, they start looking for opportunities to export overseas,” he added.

MOVIN will be expanded in a phased manner from July, starting with Mumbai, the Delhi NCR and Bengaluru initially. Given the scale the country offers, it will progressively expand services to Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

