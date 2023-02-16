IOC clarifies on Adani Ports gas deal after Mahua Moitra's 'brazen theft' claim

Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday took to Twitter to clarify its involvement in an Adani Ports' gas import terminal. In a series of tweets, the state-run refiner said there was no binding agreement or take-or-pay liability in place with Adani Ports.

The clarification comes after TMC MP Mahua Moitra's tweet accusing IOC of not following a proper tender process for the agreement. Moitra’s tweet linked to a February 13 report from the Economic Times newspaper, which said the refiner would shift “a large chunk” of LPG imports to the Adani facility at Gangavaram port from the adjacent Visakhapatnam port.

Moitra raised a stink of a scam in hiring of the port facility without a tender, contradicted Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd's earning call presentation that said ''MoU signed with IOCL for a take-or-pay contract at Gangavaram Port for building LPG handling facilities.'' Moitra, reacting to the news based on the statement in the presentation, tweeted, ''Brazen theft''.

Tagging Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and CVC on Wednesday evening, Moitra said, ''No tender. No CVC norms. Moving business from Vizag Port to Gangavaram. Skimming from coal, skimming from gas, now skimming from 'chula' in every household. Shame!''.

The newspaper report also stated Indian Oil would fully underwrite Adani’s LPG terminal. A take-or-pay contract means that the state-owned firm will have to pay for using the terminal's full 5 lakh tonnes capacity a year even if it ships less than the committed quantity.

IOC currently uses state-run Visakhapatnam or Vizag Port, located adjacent to Gangavaram port, to import some 7-8 lakh tonnes of LPG annually.

APSEZL, the ports unit of the Adani Group, had revealed the plan while announcing the company's third quarter financial results on February 7.

"@MahuaMoitra IOC imports #LPG from various ports including BD Kandla, Mundra, Pipavav, Dahej, Mumbai & Mangalore on West Coast & Haldia, Vizag & Ennore on the East," tweeted IOC.

Two more import terminals are coming up at Kochi on West Coast & Paradip on the East. These will be used in due course of time. — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) February 16, 2023

According to IOC, the Adani Ports agreement is advantageous for it as the company has offered a price of Rs 1,050 for LPG import terminaling charges, which includes the added benefit of being able to unload refrigerated LPG directly from bigger vessels.

In contrast, SALPG (South Asia LPG, a joint venture of TOTAL & HPCL) charges Rs 1,050 and EIPL (East India Petroleum Limited- a private company) charges Rs 900 but have a lower capacity for unloading vessels and lack a captive connectivity system for continuous use. Currently, the only two terminals near Vizag are SALPG (a joint venture between TOTAL and HPCL) and EIPL (a private company).

Adani Ports earning call presentation said "MoU signed w/IOCL for take-or-pay contract at Gangavaram Port for building LPG handling facilities."@IndianOilcl denying it !

Adani lying to investors to show less risk /fixed demand. @HardeepSPuri Sir pls get to bottom of this. https://t.co/mDbbUzDhHo — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 16, 2023

Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as ''malicious'', ''baseless'' and a ''calculated attack on India''. Listed companies of the Adani Group lost over $125 billion in market value in the last three weeks. Stocks of most group firms were up on Thursday.

''IOC enters into agreements with various ports on a regular basis to enhance capability to supply LPG across India. For hiring of LPG terminals, OMCs evaluate the infrastructure for suitability for catering to the nearest market at a reasonable cost. No separate tender is invited,'' it said.

OMCs are Oil Marketing Companies.

''LPG demand in the country is on a constant increase. There are 31.5 cr connections after the Ujjwala Scheme; up from 14 cr earlier. OMCs are constantly on the lookout for new port facilities which make commercial sense in Logistics,'' IOC said.

