IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit surges 106% to Rs 214 cr, final dividend declared

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Monday reported a 105.7 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 213.78 crore for the quarter ending 31 March, 2022. The catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways reported a net profit of Rs 103.78 crore in the year-ago period, mostly due to COVID-19 woes.

Revenue from operations also jumped 104 per cent to Rs 691 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 339 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

IRCTC's total income more than doubled to Rs 716.79 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 358.25 crore in Q4FY21.

Further, the board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2021-2022, subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). This final dividend Is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, the company added in its regulatory filing.

Shares of IRCTC on Monday closed 6.51 per cent higher at Rs 694.85 apiece on BSE. the company's scrip rose 9 per cent in early trade ahead of the earnings declaration.

The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 712.6, climbing 9.23 per cent against the previous close of Rs 652.40 on BSE. The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 1,278.60 on October 19,2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 377.4 on June 1, 2021.