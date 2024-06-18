'Is the atta we consume safe...': What is Zerodha's Nithin Kamath betting on these days?

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath in a post in X stressed on the importance of questioning what goes into our food. "Is the atta we consume safe or does milk have harmful antibiotics. To get answers, we would try to find domain experts and entrepreneurs, and some of the answers we often got weren't pretty," Kamath wrote in his post.

The pressing queries, Kamath added, led to the birth of Rainmatter Health, an initiative aimed at helping Indian startups make the nation healthier.



"We were already supporting fintech startups; why not do the same for health?" Kamath explained.

Over the past few years, Rainmatter Health has invested over Rs 150 crore in startups such as Akshayakalpa, Two Brothers Organic, and The Whole Flour.

These startups focus on improving staples like milk, wheat flour, and eggs, which form the cornerstone of the Indian diet. Kamath and his team not only invest in these companies but also consume their products. "A happy coincidence is that many of these startups also work with small farmers, enhancing their livelihoods," he said.

In another post, the Zerodha boss had highlighted another pressing issue: High sugar content and adulteration in many food items sold across India. "The sugar content in most of our food is ridiculous. Adulteration in items like masalas, milk, and protein is slowly killing people," he wrote.

He also pointed out the use of substandard chemicals as food colors and preservatives in fruits and vegetables, urging people to make mindful food choices.

Kamath's post comes in the wake of the National Institute of Nutrition's (NIN) recommendations on sugar content in packaged foods and beverages. The NIN, which works with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has set maximum limits for sugar content in items like soda, cereals, health drinks, cookies, and ice creams. These guidelines aim to influence the market towards healthier options.

"The more we ask, the better choices we will have," he said.