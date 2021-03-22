Japanese prosecutors charge American father, son of aiding Carlos Ghosn's escape

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Tokyo prosecutors have charged an American father and son accused of aiding former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, Kyodo News reported on Monday.
US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter were extradited by US authorities and arrived in Japan earlier this month.
Also read: Soon, AI-based robots to replace financial advisers: Oracle study
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today