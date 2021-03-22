scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Japanese prosecutors charge American father, son of aiding Carlos Ghosn's escape

US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter were extradited by US authorities and arrived in Japan earlier this month

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn

Tokyo prosecutors have charged an American father and son accused of aiding former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter were extradited by US authorities and arrived in Japan earlier this month.

Also read: Soon, AI-based robots to replace financial advisers: Oracle study

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos