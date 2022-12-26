Jet Airways' senior management, pilots, cabin crew exit amid takeoff uncertainty: Report

Amid uncertainty prevailing over the relaunch of grounded carrier Jet Airways, many of its senior management, pilots, cabin crew have exited the ailing airline, said a report on Monday.

Among the senior executives, the heads of engineers and human resources departments have left the airline, reported CNBC TV-18.

Jet Airways' vice president of in-flight services, Mark Turner, has been sent on leave without pay, people who are privy to the development told the news channel.

The airline's chief executive officer, Sanjiv Kapoor, and chief financial officer, Vipula Gunatilleka, continue to "remain on reduced pay", the report added.

Amid uncertainty, many standby pilots and cabin crew of Jet Airways have quit and joined other airlines. Few managerial staff who are on leave without pay and whose salary was cut have been quit. Some mid-senior level employees have quit to join other airlines, the report added.

Jet Airways' creditors and its new owners are deadlocked over a resolution plan to lift the Indian airline out of bankruptcy, putting its future in limbo, reported Reuters last month.

Once India's biggest private airline, Jet ceased flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. It was taken to bankruptcy court by creditors owed about Rs 18,000 crore.

A restructuring plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June and Jet was set to resume operations by the first quarter of 2022 under its new owners.

However, disagreements between the new owners, a consortium including London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan, and its lenders risks derailing Jet's recovery.

