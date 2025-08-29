Jio-BP, Giga Energy Complex, Rs 75,000 crore for new projects: Anant Ambani on RIL’s new energy vision

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is building what Anant Ambani described as the “world’s most integrated New Energy ecosystem – from sand to electrons to green molecules – at a scale unmatched anywhere in the world.” Addressing shareholders at the Reliance AGM, the Executive Director laid out a sweeping vision for the conglomerate’s energy transformation, underpinned by giga-factories, next-generation fuels, and massive new investments.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Our AI-driven, smart giga-factories are designed to be future-proof, keeping Reliance ahead in technology, ahead in cost-efficiency, and ahead in reliability,” Anant Ambani said. He explained that products from these giga-factories will deliver round-the-clock renewable power and produce green chemicals, including green ammonia, e-methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel. “With immense pride, I can say that Reliance will be the world’s only fully integrated, self-sufficient company in New Energy,” he added.

Jio-BP

Highlighting the strides made by Jio-bp, Reliance’s fuel and mobility venture with BP, Anant Ambani said the business has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing energy players. “We have expanded our retail network to serve customers across key highways, urban hubs, and growth corridors. We have introduced differentiated fuels with ACTIVE technology, delivering better mileage and engine performance,” he said.

Advertisement

Jio-bp has also been scaling its EV charging and swapping network. “Our EV infrastructure has grown rapidly, making Jio-bp a trusted partner in India’s pivot to electric mobility. We are working closely with fleet operators, last-mile delivery companies, and urban transport systems to offer integrated energy solutions. Jio-bp will continue to expand its network, scale EV infrastructure, and introduce new green fuels including biofuels and hydrogen. It will play a vital role in powering India’s mobility needs while driving the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future,” he added.

Hazira carbon fibre facility

Ambani also spotlighted progress at Hazira. “Our Hazira carbon fibre facility will be one of the world’s three largest, serving Aerospace, Defence, and Advanced Materials,” he said.

Advertisement

At Jamnagar, Reliance is simultaneously advancing its Oil-to-Chemicals strategy, anticipating shifts in the global market. “We are realising the autonomous refinery. Our strategy anticipated today’s dynamics: the convergence of energy and materials, the premiumisation of petrochemicals, and integrated feedstock optimisation,” Anant Ambani said. “We have created a resilient, future-ready platform for sustained value creation. We consistently outperform global peers across cycles. This proves the strength of our execution and positioning.”

Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex

At the heart of Reliance’s New Energy ambition is the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex at Jamnagar, billed as the world’s largest. “Work is progressing at record pace. It will be unmatched globally in size, scale, and integration,” Anant Ambani declared, sharing details of the construction effort.

“Five million manhours of engineering, 44 million square feet of building area – four times the Tesla Gigafactory, 3.4 million cubic meters of concrete, 7 lakh tonnes of steel – equal to 100 Eiffel Towers, 1 lakh kilometres of cable – enough to reach the moon and back, and over 50,000 workers at peak, supported by extensive construction automation,” he outlined.

Reliance has partnered with top global engineering and construction companies to ensure best-in-class quality and cost efficiency. “Jamnagar will be the cradle of both the world’s largest Conventional Energy complex and the world’s largest New Energy complex. Jamnagar is the face of New Reliance and New India,” Anant Ambani said.

Advertisement

Rs 75,000 crore new projects

Alongside the New Energy push, Reliance is committing ₹75,000 crore ($8.8 billion) into a slate of new projects across India. “Our capital allocation is disciplined, with growth aimed at superior returns,” Anant Ambani told shareholders.

The projects include: a 1.2 million tonne PVC plant at Nagothane, an expanded CPVC and 3 million tonne PTA facility at Dahej, and a 1 million tonne specialty polyester facility at Palghar.

“These projects are positioned to meet India’s rising demand,” he said. “Our Hazira carbon fibre facility will be one of the world’s three largest, serving Aerospace, Defence, and Advanced Materials. And at Jamnagar, we are on course to realising the autonomous refinery.”

Solar projects

“In Kutch, Gujarat, we are building one of the world’s largest solar power projects on a single site, spread across 5,50,000 acres of arid land — nearly three times the size of Singapore. At peak capacity, we will install 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery containers every single day, making it among the fastest global rollouts. Within the next decade, this site alone could generate nearly 10% of India’s total electricity needs,” said Anant Ambani.