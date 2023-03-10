JioThings Smart Utility Platform partners with EESL to enable 1 million smart prepaid meters in Bihar

JioThings Smart Utility Platform, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) solution from JioThings, has announced today that it has partnered with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and French electric utility firm EDF to deploy one million smart prepaid meters in the state of Bihar.

JioThings Smart Utility Platform aims to drive the digital transformation of the power utilities sector and support the Indian government's goal of installing 250 million smart meters. The initiative, as per the compamny, will enable automated meter reading and advanced metering infrastructure in India with prepaid and postpaid metering. This secure and scalable solution will ensure reliable data collection and instantaneous two-way communication, leading to cost optimisation and a seamless experience while improving collections and efficiencies and eliminating service delays.

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, expressed his belief that the smart utility platform will bring transformational benefits to the power sector. By empowering enterprises with smart solutions, JioThings aims to accelerate the adoption of smart IoT solutions by enterprises and enable their digital transformation.

According to the EESL spokesperson, “Smart Metering is the pivot around which India’s next chapter of energy security reliability and consumer-driven market will be written. We at EESL are committed to implementing innovative solutions to enable India to reach its energy efficiency goals.”

"We are extremely pleased to have Jio as our IoT partner. With this success, we are certain that 5G will further boost the smart metering deployments as other AMI service providers gain confidence in outsourcing to technology providers," the spokesperson added.

