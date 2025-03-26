JSW Steel now the world’s most valuable steel firm, Parth Jindal 'will not stop at this'

JSW Steel has claimed the top spot as the world's most valuable steel company, surpassing global giants ArcelorMittal and Nucor Corp. With a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, the Indian steelmaker now leads its closest competitors by margins ranging from $91 million to $3 billion. This milestone marks a major moment for the JSW Group, whose aggressive expansion strategy continues to fuel its growth.

The flagship company of JSW Group operates integrated steel plants in Vijayanagar, Dolvi, and Salem, alongside international operations in the United States and Italy. Its current steelmaking capacity stands at 35.7 million tonnes (MT), with plans to increase this to 43.5 MT by FY28 and 51.5 MT by FY31. Analysts at Motilal Oswal believe this expansion positions JSW Steel for long-term growth and higher production volumes.

Parth Jindal, marking the achievement on X, wrote:

"Extremely proud to share that @jswsteel has become the largest steel company in the world in terms of market capitalisation—so proud of all the hard work put in by papa @sajjanjindal, Ma @SangitaSJindal, and the entire @TheJSWGroup family—we are humbled and will not stop at this."

JSW Steel has been a standout performer in 2025, with its stock surging 18%, making it one of the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index. It also leads its domestic rivals, including Tata Steel.

Extremely proud to share that @jswsteel has become the largest steel company in the world in terms of market capitalisation - so proud of all the hard work put in by papa @sajjanjindal Ma @SangitaSJindal and the entire @TheJSWGroup family - we are humbled and will not stop at… — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 25, 2025

Brokerage firm Investec has maintained a "buy" rating, setting a price target of ₹1,100 per share. The firm cites JSW Steel’s strong execution capabilities, return profile, and leverage management as key drivers of its sustained growth.

Founded in 1982, JSW Steel has expanded its footprint significantly, with an integrated steel plant in Toranagallu, Karnataka, and operations spanning multiple industries, from automotive to construction.

The company’s rise coincides with India’s steel production increasing by 3.5% to 37.38 MT in Q3 FY25, while steel consumption grew 6.8% to 38.46 MT. With government capital expenditure driving demand, a 10% year-on-year growth in steel consumption is projected for FY25, further reinforcing JSW Steel’s strong position in the market.