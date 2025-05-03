JSW’s ₹19,700 crore Bhushan blow: What triggered it and what we know so far

JSW Steel may be forced to write off its ₹19,700 crore investment in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), after the Supreme Court declared the 2021 acquisition illegal and ordered the company into liquidation. The decision caused JSW shares to fall 5.5% on Friday to ₹972.15, and could potentially shave off 10–15% of the company’s production capacity and around 10% of its consolidated EBITDA.

JSW Steel had acquired BPSL as part of its aggressive expansion plan and invested ₹3,500–4,500 crore post-acquisition to expand capacity from 2.75 MT to 4.5 MT. Plans were in place to raise it to 10 MT by 2030–31.

CLSA noted BPSL accounts for 10–11% of JSW’s FY25–27 EBITDA and highlighted the $800/tonne investment made for 3.5 MT of capacity. Morgan Stanley called the verdict “materially negative,” citing BPSL’s key role in JSW’s growth strategy.

What happened:



Supreme Court ruling: The apex court ordered BPSL’s liquidation, calling JSW Steel’s acquisition invalid.

Why the deal was scrapped:

JSW used a mix of equity and optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) in violation of IBC norms.

The resolution plan was not implemented within IBC timelines.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the resolution professional failed in their statutory duties.

Financial impact:

JSW may face a ₹4,000–4,500 crore EBITDA shortfall in FY25.

BPSL accounts for over 13% of JSW’s production and 10% of EBITDA.

The company may need to write off the entire ₹19,700 crore investment.

Market reaction:

Shares fell sharply; JSW's market cap dropped to ₹2.37 lakh crore.

Company response:

JSW said it will review the order with legal advisors before deciding next steps.

Broader implications: