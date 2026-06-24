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Juniper Green Energy commissions India’s largest wind turbine 

Juniper Green Energy commissions India’s largest wind turbine 

Adds over 82 MW of wind capacity across multiple projects, strengthening its renewable energy portfolio

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jun 24, 2026 7:43 PM IST
Juniper Green Energy commissions India’s largest wind turbine The latest commissioning further strengthens Juniper Green Energy’s expanding renewable energy portfolio and marks another significant milestone for the company. 

Juniper Green Energy Ltd, a leading renewable energy independent power producer, has commissioned India’s largest wind turbine by rotor diameter, marking a significant milestone in the country’s clean energy sector. 

The project features Envision’s EN-182 wind turbine generator (WTG), which offers a 5 MW generation capacity and a rotor diameter of 181 metre, making it the largest wind turbine commissioned in India till date in terms of rotor size.  

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The deployment of these turbines represents a major development in Juniper Green Energy's wind energy portfolio, enabling higher energy yield and improved efficiency while supporting India's clean energy transition.  

As part of its expanding renewable portfolio, Juniper Green Energy has also successfully commissioned 82 MW of wind power capacity across Barmer in Rajasthan and the Surendranagar and Rajkot districts of Gujarat. 

The latest commissioning further strengthens Juniper Green Energy’s expanding renewable energy portfolio and marks another significant milestone for the company. 

It follows the recent commissioning of 305 MW of renewable energy capacity across multiple projects in Gujarat, along with the commencement of commissioning of India’s first Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in Rajasthan.  

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 7:43 PM IST
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