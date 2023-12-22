JW Marriott New Delhi expects strong uptick in business ahead of Christmas; to present 'A Festive Story'

The hospitality sector in India is expecting a bumper upcoming festive quarter ahead of Christmas and New Year. In terms of business expectations, JW Marriott New Delhi anticipates a significant uptick in business during the festive season for its food and beverage (F&B) offerings.

"After a period of uncertainty, we are witnessing a resurgence in the travel and hospitality sector. Many individuals and families are eager to make up for lost time and celebrate special occasions, such as festivals, in style. Luxury hotels offer an ideal setting for these celebrations, and JW Marriott New Delhi has seen a resurgence in business as a result." the company said.

"In the current hotel industry landscape, resilience and adaptability are paramount. The industry has faced challenges, navigating through global events and evolving customer preferences. At JW Marriott New Delhi, we've embraced these changes by prioritizing health and safety measures while maintaining our dedication to delivering unparalleled service. Our focus on innovation, from curated dining experiences to thoughtfully designed in-room packages, reflects our commitment to exceeding guest expectations," it added.

"The festive season is expected to contribute positively to our business, with guests seeking a luxurious and festive atmosphere for their celebrations while counting down to 2024. This season, JW Marriott New Delhi is thrilled to present 'A Festive Story,' inviting guests to immerse themselves in a world of luxury and celebration. Explore a culinary journey with events at K3, Adrift Kaya, and exclusive in-room packages tailored for an unforgettable experience. Our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality remains unwavering as we curate moments of joy and indulgence for our guests during the festive season," JW Marriott said.

According to a report by the Hotel Association of India, the Indian hotel market has significant growth opportunities and is poised to contribute $1,504 billion to the country’s overall GDP by 2047, from $65 billion in 2022. "The demand for hotels will increase over the next 25 years, however, the supply will grow in the same ratio if there remains a continuous development plan for the pipeline and new projects," the report added.

