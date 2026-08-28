IndiGo Ventures invests in Sarvam to enhance Artificial Intelligence in aviation

Aviation brings together high volumes of customer interactions, time-sensitive operations and a large, distributed workforce. The collaboration combines IndiGo’s core aviation expertise, operational scale and real-world use cases with Sarvam’s capabilities across AI models, voice and agentic systems to create a technology-enabled, modern and future-ready airline infrastructure.

“Artificial Intelligence is fast becoming a foundational capability for the aviation industry, reshaping customer experience, workforce productivity and operational decision-making. Our partnership with Sarvam gives IndiGo access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, built in India, and tailored to the needs of the market,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo.

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Sarvam builds across training and inference infrastructure, frontier models and enterprise AI products. Its technology spans text, speech, vision and documents, and is designed for secure deployment across complex, high-volume environments.

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“Aviation is a powerful setting for enterprise AI because it combines millions of customer interactions with complex, time-sensitive operations. IndiGo brings the domain depth and scale needed to identify where AI can create real value. Together, we can develop systems that are useful in production and build a stronger template for enterprise AI in India,” said Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder, Sarvam.

In 2024, IndiGo Ventures received SEBI approval to establish an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with a corpus of Rs 600 crore. The fund is committed to fostering innovation not just through capital, but also by leveraging IndiGo’s deep technical expertise and extensive network.