Jyotiraditya Scindia flags-off Jindal Stainless' first green hydrogen project in India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia inaugurated India's first green hydrogen project in the stainless steel sector on Monday. The project, located in Hisar, Haryana, is a collaboration between Jindal Stainless Ltd and Hygenco. The aim of this facility is to decrease carbon emissions. Through its operations, it is expected to reduce approximately 2,700 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually, and a total of 54,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the next 20 years.

“Be it the environment or industry, India has always championed sustainable practices. Today marks a historic day in this realm as we commence India's first green hydrogen plant in the stainless steel sector. Green hydrogen has the potential to replace fossil fuels in steel production. This project involves a state-of-the-art green hydrogen facility with a target to reduce carbon emissions by 2,700 MTPA and 54,000 tons of CO2 emissions over a period of 20 years. This will prove to be a significant step towards achieving India's #NetZero targets,” Scindia wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Scindia lauded the innovative endeavors of Jindal Stainless Ltd. in the inauguration of the pioneering green hydrogen project. During the virtual inauguration ceremony, Scindia expressed appreciation for JSL's commitment to innovation and highlighted the significance of the hydrogen-based steel facility, which includes both rooftop and floating components.

The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal, and other senior officials.

Scindia highlighted the innovative features of the green hydrogen project, emphasizing the waterbody within the facility that incorporates floating solar panels designed to mitigate water evaporation.

Abhyuday Jindal, the Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, underscored the pivotal role of green hydrogen in stainless steel manufacturing. He noted that the adoption of hydrogen generation through conventional processes plays a crucial role in curbing CO2 emissions.

"We cannot think of decarbonisation without reducing the emissions accompanying such critical manufacturing processes. And this is where this path-breaking and pioneering green hydrogen plant comes in," he said.

Established through a strategic collaboration with Hygenco Ltd under a long-term build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) arrangement, the green hydrogen facility comprises both renewable and gas plants. The produced green hydrogen will play a crucial role in fueling stainless steel manufacturing processes at Jindal Stainless Ltd's Hisar unit.